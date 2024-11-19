Squirrel Media SA Announces Shareholders’ Meeting for 2024

Squirrel Media SA (ES:SQRL) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Squirrel Media SA has scheduled an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting for December 18, 2024, to discuss a range of crucial topics, including the appointment of auditors and approval of directors’ remuneration policies for upcoming years. The meeting will also address the re-election of several board members and delegate powers for formalizing resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or delegate representation, ensuring they meet the necessary shareholding criteria.

For further insights into ES:SQRL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.