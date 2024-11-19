News & Insights

Squirrel Media SA Announces Shareholders’ Meeting for 2024

November 19, 2024 — 05:04 am EST

Squirrel Media SA (ES:SQRL) has released an update.

Squirrel Media SA has scheduled an Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting for December 18, 2024, to discuss a range of crucial topics, including the appointment of auditors and approval of directors’ remuneration policies for upcoming years. The meeting will also address the re-election of several board members and delegate powers for formalizing resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in person or delegate representation, ensuring they meet the necessary shareholding criteria.

