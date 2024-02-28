News & Insights

Squarespace Turns To Q4 Profit As Revenue Rises

February 28, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP), a website building and hosting company, Wednesday reported net income of $5.26 million or $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $233.96 million or $1.72 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

In the previous-year quarter, excluding non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $225.16 million, loss was $8.8 million.

On average, 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected profit of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue grew 18% year-over-year to $270.72 million for the quarter from $228.81 million. The consensus estimate was for $263.71 million.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $274 million to $277 million. Analysts expect revenue of $271.84 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $1.170 billion to $1.190 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $1.17 billion.

