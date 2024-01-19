Squarespace (SQSP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Squarespace (SQSP) closed at $31.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.28% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.7%.

Shares of the a software company witnessed a gain of 2.26% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.94%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Squarespace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 342.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $263.79 million, up 15.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Squarespace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Squarespace possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Squarespace is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.9. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.7.

One should further note that SQSP currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software and Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 69, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

