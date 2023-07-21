Squarespace (SQSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Squarespace (SQSP) closed at $30.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the a software company had gained 3.33% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.16% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Squarespace will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 8, 2023. On that day, Squarespace is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 71.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $243.14 million, up 14.31% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $978.15 million. These totals would mark changes of +284.21% and +12.82%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Squarespace. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.76% higher. Squarespace is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Squarespace has a Forward P/E ratio of 88.99 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.57, so we one might conclude that Squarespace is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

