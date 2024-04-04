Squarespace (SQSP) Stock Moves -0.66%: What You Should Know

Squarespace (SQSP) closed the latest trading day at $36.39, indicating a -0.66% change from the previous session's end. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

The a software company's shares have seen an increase of 16.43% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Squarespace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $276.19 million, up 16.52% from the year-ago period.

SQSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $1.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1100% and +16.7%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Squarespace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.47% lower. Squarespace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Squarespace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 73.26. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.34.

Meanwhile, SQSP's PEG ratio is currently 3.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. SQSP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 22, this industry ranks in the top 9% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.