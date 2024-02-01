Squarespace (SQSP) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Squarespace (SQSP) standing at $31.20, reflecting a +0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.3%.

The the stock of a software company has fallen by 0.9% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of Squarespace will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 28, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.17, up 342.86% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $263.79 million, reflecting a 15.29% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Squarespace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Squarespace presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Squarespace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.16, which means Squarespace is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SQSP's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software and Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, finds itself in the top 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

