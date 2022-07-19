Squarespace Slips 10%

(RTTNews) - Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) shares are sliding more than 10 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend for more than a week. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $19.08, down 10.51 percent from the previous close of $21.32 on a volume of 284,367. The shares have traded in a range of $14.43-$59.37 on average volume of 680,406.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.