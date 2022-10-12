Squarespace Names Nathan Gooden CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP), Wednesday announced the appointment of Nathan Gooden as its Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective October 18, 2022.

Gooden has over two decades of financial leadership in the technology sector, including most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Amazon Alexa WorldWide.

"I could not be more excited to announce Nathan joining as our CFO," said Anthony Casalena, Founder & CEO of Squarespace. "Nathan is a proven financial leader and brings extensive financial and strategic expertise, combined with a deep knowledge of the technology sector. He will be an invaluable addition to the Squarespace leadership team as we continue to execute against the enormous opportunity we have in front of us."

Gooden will report into Casalena and oversee Squarespace's global finance function.

