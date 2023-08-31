Squarespace Inc - (SQSP) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 35.02

The average one-year price target for Squarespace Inc - (NYSE:SQSP) has been revised to 35.02 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 32.92 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.25 to a high of 42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from the latest reported closing price of 30.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Squarespace Inc -. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQSP is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.25% to 62,867K shares. The put/call ratio of SQSP is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Atlantic holds 22,361K shares representing 16.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,121K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,169K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 2,378K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,301K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 7.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,381K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,280K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares, representing an increase of 23.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQSP by 11.81% over the last quarter.

Squarespace Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Squarespace is a leading all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform that enables millions to build a brand and transact with their customers in an impactful and beautiful online presence. Its suite of products enables anyone at any stage of their journey to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, ecommerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, along with tools for managing a social media presence with Unfold and hospitality business management via Tock. Squarespace democratizes access to best-in-class design, helping its customers in approximately 180 countries maintain consistent branding across all digital touchpoints to stand out online. Its team of more than 1,200 is headquartered in downtown New York City, with offices in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon, and Los Angeles, California.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.