Squarespace Gains 7% On Purchase Agreement With Google For Domains

(RTTNews) - Squarespace, Inc. (SQSP) shares are progressing more than 7 percent on Friday morning trade after it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Google to acquire the assets associated with the Google Domains business. As per the agreement, Squarespace will purchase approximately 10 million domains hosted on Google Domains spread across millions of customers.

Currently, shares are at $33.74, up 7.49 percent from the previous close of $31.39 on a volume of 671.278.

