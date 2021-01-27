Squarespace confidentially files for stock market listing

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Website builder Squarespace Inc said on Wednesday it had confidentially submitted paperwork for a stock market listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Squarespace, which was founded in 2003 by Anthony Casalena in his dorm room at the University of Maryland, did not specify whether it would aim to go public through a direct listing or a traditional initial public offering.

