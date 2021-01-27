US Markets

Squarespace confidentially files for stock market listing

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Website builder Squarespace Inc said on Wednesday it had confidentially submitted paperwork for a stock market listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Website builder Squarespace Inc said on Wednesday it had confidentially submitted paperwork for a stock market listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Squarespace, which was founded in 2003 by Anthony Casalena in his dorm room at the University of Maryland, did not specify whether it would aim to go public through a direct listing or a traditional initial public offering.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular