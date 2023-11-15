Squarespace Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 6 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 6 million shares of the Company's Class A common stock by General Atlantic.

The selling stockholder granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the selling stockholder.

The company noted that it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.