Square's (SQ) Q2 Earnings to Gain From Portfolio Strength

Square, Inc. SQ is slated to report second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 5.



The company’s robust financial services portfolio is likely to have contributed to the second-quarter performance.



Moreover, its friendly ecosystem that enables sellers to combine software, hardware and payments services in order to accept payment from customers might have enabled it in maintaining solid momentum across sellers.



Portfolio Strength: A Key Catalyst

Square’s portfolio strength is anticipated to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



In the to-be-reported quarter, the company made on-demand delivery for Square Online Store available, which might have delivered enhanced experience to sellers on its platform.



Further, the company’s expanding omni-channel offerings, which aid sellers in managing their orders from the point of sale and eliminate manual aggregation of online and in-personorders, are expected to have strengthened seller base in the second quarter.



Moreover, Square’s strong product lines such as Square Invoices, Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register, Square Reader, Square Stand, Square for Restaurant and API platforms may get reflected in the second-quarter revenues.



Additionally, product integrations are likely to have benefited Square’s performance in the quarter to be reported.



Improving business loan processing via Square Capital may have contributed to the to-e-reported quarter’s performance. Additionally, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space is likely to have aided growth in Square’s bitcoin revenues.



All the abovementioned products are likely to get reflected in the company’s second-quarter gross payment volume (GPV).



However, shelter-in-place restrictions and social distancing protocol led by coronavirus pandemic has caused disruptions in the businesses of several sellers, especially small ones. This, in turn, is expected to have negatively impacted Square’s GPV in the quarter under review.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter GPV is pegged at $19.2 billion, which suggests a decline of 28.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Currently, Square carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



