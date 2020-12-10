Square's (SQ) Move Boosts Reach to Beauty & Wellness Sellers

Square SQ made Square Appointments available on Square Register in a bid to bolster its solutions portfolio.



Notably, the latest offering of the company provides a point-of-sale solution by integrating hardware and software.



Square Appointments enables sellers to book appointments and accept payments. Further, it allows them to manage their inventory.



With Square Appointments, the company primarily focuses on beauty and wellness sellers as the solution helps these merchants in running businesses efficiently by letting their customers’ book appointments at any time.



Further, this solution is incorporated with an AI-enabled automated messaging tool namely Square Assistant with the help of which sellers will be able to send automatic reply to the clients’ queries.



Additionally, it allows these sellers to send automatic client reminders and aids in seamless management of appointments by taking care of confirmations, cancellations and last-minute rescheduling.



The latest move expands the company’s point-of-sale solutions(“POS”) portfolio, which will help it in delivering an enhanced customer experience.

Square to Gain Momentum

We note that the above-mentioned useful features and flexibilities of Square Appointments are likely to bolster its adoption rate by driving the company’s momentum among the beauty and wellness sellers.



Further, the latest offering comes with an advanced feature called modern aesthetic with the help of which these sellers will be able to avail the attractive countertop setup of Square Register.



Additionally, Square Appointments on Square Register offers the option of safe checkout with a separate seller-facing and detachable buyer-facing display,which promises to deliver distant checkout experience.



Further, the solution enables beauty and wellness sellers to upgrade their front desk with an advanced POS, which will help them attract customers.

To Conclude

Undoubtedly, the latest move fortified the company’s key offerings.



Its continued focus toward the innovation of its product portfolio has been playing a significant role in shaping its growth trajectory.



Apart from Square Appointments, the company recently made its kitchen display system software called Square KDS generally available for restaurants of all sizes. Square KDS is well-equipped to improvise ticket times, and enhance front and back of house communications of restaurants.



Further, it made Terminal API generally available. Notably, Terminal API is its advanced developer tool that allows the connection of Square Terminal with developers’ POS, ERP or practice management system.



We believe that expanding key offerings will help Square to attract more sellers to its platform,which, in turn, will bolster its seller base. This is crucial for the company’s financial performance.



Moreover, the growing momentum across the seller ecosystem is expected to continue contributing well to top-line growth of Square in the near term.

