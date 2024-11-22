Square’s ‘Dragon Quest III’ tops Japan sales charts in first week, Forbes says

Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake” has sold very well in Japan since its release last week, with the Switch (NTDOY) version of the game topping Famitsu’s weekly charts with 641,195 unit sales and the PlayStation 5 (SONY) version coming in second with 180,575 unit sales, Forbes’ Ollie Barder reports. Of note, Famitsu’s sales figures only take into account physical sales data, meaning the game likely sold even more in Japan when including digital sales.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SQNXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.