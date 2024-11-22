News & Insights

Square’s ‘Dragon Quest III’ tops Japan sales charts in first week, Forbes says

November 22, 2024 — 10:40 am EST

Square Enix’s (SQNXF) “Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake” has sold very well in Japan since its release last week, with the Switch (NTDOY) version of the game topping Famitsu’s weekly charts with 641,195 unit sales and the PlayStation 5 (SONY) version coming in second with 180,575 unit sales, Forbes’ Ollie Barder reports. Of note, Famitsu’s sales figures only take into account physical sales data, meaning the game likely sold even more in Japan when including digital sales.

