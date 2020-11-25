Square Will Buy Credit Karma’s Free Tax Prep Service. What Does That Mean for Consumers?

Credit Karma is about to have a new owner, but its free tax preparation service won’t be coming along for the ride.

Credit Karma will sell its tax-prep operation to Square Inc., according to the Justice Department announcement. This follows the February 2020 announcement of Credit Karma’s acquisition by tax software giant Intuit. The Department of Justice simultaneously announced a suit to block the merger and a settlement approving a solution: by divesting Credit Karma Tax to Square, Intuit can avoid violating antitrust regulations.

Credit Karma, which got its start offering consumers free access to their credit scores and reports (the trade-off is that they advertise product recommendations to users), started offering tax preparation services in 2017. It was a notable player on the scene for offering its services for free. Other tax services typically only offer free preparation to filers below a certain income level, by participating in the IRS Free File program.

The ruling to block Intuit from purchasing Credit Karma’s tax service needs to be approved in court. But until the sale of the service to Square is final, it’s unclear what free DIY options consumers will have available next spring.

Why Intuit Buying Credit Karma Was a Problem

Intuit’s acquisition of Credit Karma was questioned for potentially creating a tax preparation monopoly, meaning it reduces competition and leaves consumers with fewer tax filing options in what is an $11 billion dollar industry. More than 34 million people used software to prepare and file their taxes last year.

While Intuit, which operates TurboTax, has long led the market for tax preparation products, Credit Karma’s free tax prep platform gave the landscape some healthy competition, the Department of Justice said. “This always-free business model has enabled Credit Karma Tax to compete aggressively for filers who pay for TurboTax, which helps constrain TurboTax prices and push Intuit to improve TurboTax offerings,” the department’s announcement explained.

In February 2020, Intuit announced it would buy Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. Intuit’s TurboTax has come under scrutiny in recent years for directing consumers away from free filing services they may be eligible for and toward its premium tax-preparation services.

Intuit also owns QuickBooks accounting software and budgeting app Mint.

While both companies said Credit Karma would continue to operate independently of Intuit’s other products, skeptical lawmakers raised concerns that Credit Karma’s free tax prep service would become a paid one, putting it out of reach for many Americans.

The acquisition also raised antitrust red flags. In an April letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Senator Ron Ryden (D-OR) requested that the antitrust division investigate the acquisition, claiming it would reduce the options for people seeking to prepare and file their taxes online.

Intuit controlled 67% of the DIY tax preparation market in 2019, according to IRS data analyzed by ProPublica. Any merger that gives a company control of more than 70% of the market may make it a monopoly, according to DOJ regulations.

While Credit Karma represents a small fraction of the tax preparation market—in 2019, about 1.5 million people used their software to file their taxes—Intuit’s acquisition of a growing competitor could push them ever closer to that monopolizing 70%.

The DOJ began to investigate the merger this summer and the investigation prompted Intuit to consider separating out Credit Karma’s tax service to be run by a separate company.

It’s not clear whether or how Square will monetize the tax service, but it would provide a new entry point to the personal finance space for the company. Square is primarily a payments processor for small businesses, but it also runs peer-to-peer money transfer platform Cash App. Square brought in $1.89 billion in gross profit across its properties last year.

Disheartened By The Changes at Credit Karma? You Have Options

Credit Karma’s acquisition and the potential loss of their tax product may leave you feeling disillusioned with using them for your credit-checking needs.

There are plenty of other options available for consumers who want free access to their credit scores. Many banks and credit card companies allow consumers to view their FICO or VantageScore credit scores, while companies similar to Credit Karma, such as Credit Sesame, provide access to your VantageScore. While the scoring methods differ, both FICO and VantageScore credit scores give consumers a solid idea of where their credit health stands.

If you’re looking for a free tax filing option, the IRS Free File agreement with tax service providers was updated this year to ensure that private companies clearly identify their free and paid options.

There are also free tax-preparation programs available locally. But those programs, which are frequently offered at locations like senior centers and public libraries, have typically operated through face-to-face meetings. It’s unclear how the ongoing Covid-19 response may alter the availability of such programs.

In the meantime, Credit Karma has announced it will roll out checking accounts through its Credit Karma Money service in early 2021.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.