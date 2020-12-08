Cryptocurrencies

Square to Support Greener Bitcoin Mining as Part of Zero-Carbon Pledge

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Square intends to support the use of renewable energy in bitcoin mining with a new Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative, and it’s dedicating $10 million to the effort.

  • Announced Tuesday, the company said it aims to become a net-zero carbon contributor for operations by 2030 and wants to help drive the adoption and efficiency of renewables within the Bitcoin ecosystem.
  • Square said it has mapped out a path towards a net-zero carbon target by lowering its own carbon footprint in conjunction with scaling a verified carbon removal portfolio, which Square intends to launch in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Bitcoin Clean Energy Investment Initiative is part of a broader push to support clean energy efforts at Square.
  • The company has also partnered with Watershed, which powers climate programs and reducing its carbon footprint.
  • “We believe that cryptocurrency will eventually be powered completely by clean power, eliminating its carbon footprint and driving adoption of renewables globally,” said Square CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the founder of Twitter. “Published estimates indicate bitcoin already consumes a significant amount of clean energy, and we hope that Square’s investment initiative will accelerate this conversion to renewable energy.”

Also see: Square Puts 1% of Total Assets in Bitcoin in Surprise $50M Investment

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017

    Chainalysis Chief Economist Phillip Gradwel joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks for #2021Outlook on cryptocurrency and if it “feels” like 2017.

    6 days ago

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular