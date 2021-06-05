US Markets
Square to invest $5 mln in Blockstream's solar-powered bitcoin mining facility

Juby Babu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Blockchain technology company Blockstream Mining said on Saturday that Square Inc will invest $5 million to build an open-source, solar-powered bitcoin mining facility at one of Blockstream's U.S. sites.

Blockstream, in an announcement on its blog, said the "facility will be a proof-of-concept for a 100% renewable energy Bitcoin mine at scale."

Square, in a tweet, said it was teaming up with Blockstream as part of its Bitcoin Clean Energy Initiative.

