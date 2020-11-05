SQ

Square third-quarter profit jumps 24% as pandemic boosts online spending

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Square Inc reported a 24% jump in third-quarter profit on Thursday, as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted online spending and transactions on the company's peer-to-peer payments app.

The company's net income rose to $36.5 million, or 7 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $29.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

Gross payment volume, or the total dollar amount of all card payments processed by sellers, rose 12% in the quarter.

The company, founded and led by Twitter Chief Executive Officer TWTR.N Jack Dorsey, said revenue in the quarter more than doubled to $3.03 billion.

