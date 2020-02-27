Square Stock Is Up Sharply Thanks to Strong Earnings

Square’s peer-to-peer payments and money-transfer app had approximately 24 million monthly active users in December, and revenue increased 147% year over year to $361 billion.

Square stock is a rare bright spot in an otherwise largely dour equity market.

The financial-technology company announced fourth-quarter results on Wednesday after the market closed that were above Wall Street’s forecasts, and the stock is rising in Thursday trading.

Square stock (ticker: SQ) is up 10%, at $84.24, in recent trading. The S&P 500 is down 1.9%. Over the past 12 months, Square is up 3%, compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10%.

The company said it earned a better-than-expected adjusted 23 cents per share in the fourth quarter on $1.31 billion in revenue. Total payments volume—a closely watched metric in the sector—came in at $28.6 billion. Analysts had expected the company to deliver $28.1 billion in total payments volume, according to FactSet.

The results were enough for Canaccord Genuity to upgrade Square stock from a Buy to a Hold. Square’s Cash app is “on a tear,” Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi said in a note to clients.

Square’s peer-to-peer payments and money-transfer app had approximately 24 million monthly active users in December, the company said, and revenue increased 147% year over year to $361 million. In December 2018, the Cash app had 15 million monthly active users. The app competes with PayPal Holdings’ (PYPL) Venmo.

Many bulls have focused their positive view on the stock around the company’s ability to monetize its user base going forward. Square’s ability to boost revenue from the app in the most recent quarter provides evidence to support that thesis.

Corrections & Amplifications

Square brought in $361 million in revenue through its Cash app in the fourth quarter. An earlier version of this article incorrectly said the figure was $361 billion.

Write to Ben Walsh at ben.walsh@barrons.com

