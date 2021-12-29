Square (SQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Square (SQ) closed at $161.85, marking a -1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had lost 21.44% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Square as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Square to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 37.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.93 billion, up 24.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $17.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +95.24% and +84.98%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Square. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.85% lower. Square is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Square is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 67.29, which means Square is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SQ has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.