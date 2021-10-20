Square (SQ) Stock Moves 0.37%: What You Should Know

Square (SQ) closed at $255.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.37% move from the prior day. This change traded in line with S&P 500.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 1.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.04% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SQ as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 4, 2021. On that day, SQ is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.51 billion, up 48.76% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $18.8 billion, which would represent changes of +119.05% and +97.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.01% higher within the past month. SQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, SQ is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 137.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.49.

Also, we should mention that SQ has a PEG ratio of 4.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

