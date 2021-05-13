Square (SQ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $203.18, changing hands as low as $192.29 per share. Square Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SQ's low point in its 52 week range is $71.07 per share, with $283.1898 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $197.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.