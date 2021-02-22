Square (SQ) Q4 Earnings to Gain From Portfolio Strength

Square, Inc. SQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 23.



The company’s robust financial services portfolio is expected to have contributed to the fourth-quarter performance.



Moreover, its friendly ecosystem, which enables sellers to combine software, hardware and payments services in order to accept payment from customers, is expected to have enabled it in maintaining solid momentum across sellers.



Portfolio Strength: Key Catalyst

Gains from Square’s portfolio strength are anticipated to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



In the to-be-reported quarter, the company made its kitchen display system software called Square KDS generally available for restaurants of all sizes. The software is well-equipped to improvise ticket times, and enhance front and back of house communications of restaurants.



We believe that Square KDS is likely to have aided the company’s momentum across restaurant sellers in the fourth quarter.



The company also made Terminal API generally available. Notably, Terminal API is its advanced developer tool that allows the connection of Square Terminal with developers’ POS, ERP or practice management system.



Further, Square Appointments was made available on Square Register, which expanded the company’s POS portfolio. This, in turn, is expected to have helped Square in delivering enhanced customer experience.



Apart from these, the growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space is likely to have remained the key growth driver and accelerated Square’s bitcoin revenues in the quarter under review.



Furthermore, the company’s expanding omni-channel offerings, which aid sellers in managing their orders from the point of sale and eliminate manual aggregation of online and in-personorders, are expected to have strengthened the seller base in the quarter to be reported.



Moreover, gains from Square’s strong product lines such as Square Online Store, Invoices, Virtual Terminal and eCommerce API are expected to get reflected in fourth-quarter revenues.



Impacts of all the above-mentioned products are likely to get reflected in the company’s fourth-quarter gross payment volume (GPV).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter GPV is pegged at $35.9 billion, which suggests growth of 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Currently, Square carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



