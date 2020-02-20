Square (SQ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Square (SQ) closed the most recent trading day at $85.80, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the mobile payments services provider had gained 24.09% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from SQ as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 26, 2020. In that report, analysts expect SQ to post earnings of $0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.19 billion, up 27.22% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SQ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 25.35% lower. SQ currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that SQ has a Forward P/E ratio of 93.67 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 53.82.

Also, we should mention that SQ has a PEG ratio of 2.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.71 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

