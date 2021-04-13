Square (SQ) Expands Reach to Ireland Sellers With New Program

Square SQ continues to make strong efforts to bolster its global footprint on the heels of its robust solution and product offerings.



This is evident from the latest move of rolling out theEarly Access Programme in Ireland. Under the program, the company strives to offer access to its integrated product portfolio to businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, in Ireland.



Merchants, who will enroll in the program, are not required to make any long-term contract or pay start-up fees for availing Square products. Further, they will be eligible for Square hardware.



With the underlined program, Square will aid businesses in saving time and costs,which, in turn, will help them grow both in-person and online.



Further, the latest move will drive the company’s momentum across sellers in Ireland. This, in turn, will strengthen its business in the country.

To Conclude

We believe that Square is likely to gain strong traction on the back of its latest move, and a robust portfolio of software and hardware.



Further, the move bodes well for the company’s strengthening endeavors to expand its presence in the global digital payment solutions space on the back of its expanding product and service offerings, which have been playing a significant role in shaping its growth trajectory.



Recently, the company made Square Appointments available on Square Register, with the help of which its reach to beauty and wellness sellers is likely to expand.



Apart from Square Appointments, the company recently made its kitchen display system software, Square KDS, generally available for restaurants of all sizes. Square KDS is well-equipped to improvize ticket times, and enhance front and back of house communications of restaurants.



Notably, expanding the portfolio will continue to drive the company’s momentum across the seller ecosystem, which remains crucial.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Square carries a Zacks Ranks #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Dropbox, Inc. DBX, Agilent Technologies A and Analog Devices ADI. All three companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Dropbox, Agilent and Analog Devices are currently pegged at 40.88%, 9% and 12.25%, respectively.

