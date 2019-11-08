Square (SQ) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5%

Markets

Square, Inc. SQ was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $58.36 to $64.29 in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of one increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Square currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Internet - Software industry is Alteryx, Inc. AYX which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

