Square reports profit in first quarter as bitcoin volumes surge

May 6 (Reuters) - Square Inc SQ.N reported a quarterly profit on Thursday as sky-high demand for bitcoin drove a surge in cryptocurrency transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App.

The payments firm, led by Twitter Inc TWTR.N top boss Jack Dorsey, posted a net income of $39.01 million, or 8 cents per share, for the quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $105.9 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Bitcoin BTC=BTSP has surged in value this year as the backing of top-tier companies including Tesla Inc TSLA.O, Bank of NY Mellon BK.N and Square fuel its march to the mainstream.

Cash App generated $3.51 billion of bitcoin revenue and $75 million of bitcoin gross profit during the first quarter, each up about eleven times year-over-year.

Total net revenue in the quarter surged nearly four-fold to $5.06 billion.

