Square reports bigger quarterly loss as expenses rise
May 6 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc SQ.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses, especially sales and marketing, rose.
The company's quarterly loss widened to $105.89 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $38.15 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
