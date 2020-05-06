US Markets
Square reports bigger quarterly loss as expenses rise

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Payments processor Square Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses, especially sales and marketing, rose.

The company's quarterly loss widened to $105.89 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $38.15 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

