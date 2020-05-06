Square reports bigger quarterly loss as expenses rise

May 6 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc SQ.N reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday as operating expenses, especially sales and marketing, rose.

The company's quarterly loss widened to $105.89 million, or 24 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $38.15 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.