Square Reports 600% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Revenue
Squareâs bitcoin business is continuing its rapid growth, with Q2 revenue 600% up year-on-year.
- Announcing Tuesday, the San Francisco payments company said revenue made from selling bitcoin to its Cash App customers in Q2 came to a total of $875 million â six times the amount in the same period in 2019.
- Square stresses it only takes a âsmall marginâ selling bitcoin to customers, but Q2âs results still mean it made $17 million profit â 711% year-on-year.
- Square released its results ahead of schedule after someone gained âearly external accessâ â it hasnât provided any further details on what happened.
- Since Square first enabled bitcoin buying through its Cash App in November 2017, itâs grown to become a dominant part of the business.
- While bitcoin made up only 5% of its revenue at $34 million in Q1 2018, it came to $65.5 million in the same quarter in 2019.
- By Q4 2019, Square's bitcoin revenue reached $178 million and $306 million in Q1 2020: $100 million more than the revenue generated from its fiat services.
- But Tuesday's results represent one of the biggest increases in quarter-to-quarter revenue to date: the company attributes the rise to a surge in customer demand and volumes, as well as an increase in bitcoinâs circulating supply.
- Square excludes bitcoin revenue from its total figures, saying that incorporating something so unpredictable and volatile into its results would make it hard to gauge the companyâs overall performance.
See also: Grayscale Says Institutions Invested Record $900M in Crypto Products in Q2
Related Stories
- BnkToTheFuture Steps Away From Banks Citing Mounting Risk to Clientsâ Assets
- Dark-Web Vendor and Pharmacist Charged With Trafficking Drugs Worth $270M in Bitcoin
- Square Crypto, Human Rights Foundation Ramp Up Bitcoin Development Grants
- Missouri Man Pleads Guilty to Trying to Buy Chemical Weapons With Bitcoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.