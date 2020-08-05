Cryptocurrencies

Square Reports 600% Increase in Quarterly Bitcoin Revenue

Square CEO Jack Dorsey. Credit: Shutterstock

Squareâs bitcoin business is continuing its rapid growth, with Q2 revenue 600% up year-on-year.

  • Announcing Tuesday, the San Francisco payments company said revenue made from selling bitcoin to its Cash App customers in Q2 came to a total of $875 million â six times the amount in the same period in 2019.
  • Square stresses it only takes a âsmall marginâ selling bitcoin to customers, but Q2âs results still mean it made $17 million profit â 711% year-on-year.
  • Square released its results ahead of schedule after someone gained âearly external accessâ â it hasnât provided any further details on what happened.
  • Since Square first enabled bitcoin buying through its Cash App in November 2017, itâs grown to become a dominant part of the business.
  • While bitcoin made up only 5% of its revenue at $34 million in Q1 2018, it came to $65.5 million in the same quarter in 2019.
  • By Q4 2019, Square's bitcoin revenue reached $178 million and $306 million in Q1 2020: $100 million more than the revenue generated from its fiat services.
  • But Tuesday's results represent one of the biggest increases in quarter-to-quarter revenue to date: the company attributes the rise to a surge in customer demand and volumes, as well as an increase in bitcoinâs circulating supply.
  • Square excludes bitcoin revenue from its total figures, saying that incorporating something so unpredictable and volatile into its results would make it hard to gauge the companyâs overall performance.

See also: Grayscale Says Institutions Invested Record $900M in Crypto Products in Q2

