Square Q4 Results Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Square, Inc. (SQ) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $294.0 million or $0.59 per share, down from $390.9 million or $0.83 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.32 per share, up from $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.16 billion, up from $1.31 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $3.09 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Square also announced a $170 million purchase in bitcoin as part of its ongoing commitment to the cryptocurrency.

