Square Q4 Results Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Square, Inc. (SQ) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $294.0 million or $0.59 per share, down from $390.9 million or $0.83 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.32 per share, up from $0.23 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.16 billion, up from $1.31 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.24 per share on revenues of $3.09 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Square also announced a $170 million purchase in bitcoin as part of its ongoing commitment to the cryptocurrency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.