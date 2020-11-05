Square Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Square, Inc. (SQ) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $36.5 million or $0.07 per share, up from $29.4 million or $0.06 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.34 per share, up from $0.25 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $3.03 billion, up from $1.27 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.16 per share on revenues of $2.07 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

