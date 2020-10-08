Square Puts 1% of Total Assets in Bitcoin in Surprise $50M Investment
Square, the payments company helmed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, announced Thursday it has purchased 4,709 bitcoins, a $50 million investment representing 1% of the firmÃ¢ÂÂs total assets.
- Ã¢ÂÂSquare believes that cryptocurrency is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way for the world to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the companyÃ¢ÂÂs purpose,Ã¢ÂÂ the company said in a statement.
- Ã¢ÂÂWe believe that bitcoin has the potential to be a more ubiquitous currency in the future,Ã¢ÂÂ said Square CFO Amrita Ahuja. Ã¢ÂÂFor a company that is building products based on a more inclusive future, this investment is a step on that journey.Ã¢ÂÂ
- Characterized by Square as a mission-driven investment, DorseyÃ¢ÂÂs $50 million buy comes amid his very public spat over corporate responsibility with another crypto-friendly CEO: CoinbaseÃ¢ÂÂs Brian Armstrong.
- Dorsey chided Armstrong last week for discouraging his employees from engaging in activism in the workplace. Armstrong said it was a corporate imperative; Dorsey framed it as a hypocritical botch.
- Ã¢ÂÂBitcoin (aka Ã¢ÂÂcryptoÃ¢ÂÂ) is direct activism against an unverifiable and exclusionary financial system which negatively affects so much of our society,Ã¢ÂÂ Dorsey tweeted in response to ArmstrongÃ¢ÂÂs blog post.
- Square is also now the second technology firm to go long on bitcoin in recent months, after MicroStrategy, a business intelligence firm, crowned the crypto its treasury reserve asset of choice.
- MicroStrategy invested $425 million bitcoin over a series of disclosures that pumped the stockÃ¢ÂÂs value and revealed its CEO, Michael Saylor, to be an unexpectedly vocal bitcoin maximalist.
- But SquareÃ¢ÂÂs bitcoin investment is far more in line with its corporate identity and business services than was the case for MicroStrategy.
- The firmÃ¢ÂÂs Cash app is a critical bitcoin entry point for many retail investors. It has become a major revenue driver for the publicly traded fintech.
Read more: Bitcoin Drove Half of SquareÃ¢ÂÂs Cash App Revenue in the 4th Quarter

