Square Plans To Offer About $2.0 Bln Of Senior Notes

(RTTNews) - Square Inc. (SQ) said that it plans to offer approximately $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes in two series in a private placement.

The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms of each series of Notes will be determined by negotiations between Square and the initial purchasers, the company said.

Square noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments and working capital.

