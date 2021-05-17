Markets
SQ

Square Plans To Offer About $2.0 Bln Of Senior Notes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Square Inc. (SQ) said that it plans to offer approximately $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes in two series in a private placement.

The interest rate, redemption provisions, maturity date and other terms of each series of Notes will be determined by negotiations between Square and the initial purchasers, the company said.

Square noted that it plans to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments and working capital.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular