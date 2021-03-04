Square Just Opened a Bank -- What Does this Mean for its Stock?

In this video, I will be talking about Square's (NYSE: SQ) big announcement on Monday which is...they've finally opened a bank!

Officially named Square Financial Services (industrial bank), which essentially means a finance company that makes small loans to small businesses, which is exactly who Square targets. Square's mission is to give everyone economic empowerment and serve those that are underserved and unbanked.

In my opinion, this is going to boost the seller side of Square which will eventually lead to the adoption of more products inside the Square ecosystem (primarily Cash App's offerings). After a rather OK earnings report, this certainly is a step in the right direction for the fintech company.

10 stocks we like better than Square

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Square wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Neil Rozenbaum owns shares of Square. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Square. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil Rozenbaum is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.