Square joins Twitter in letting employees work from home permanently

C Nivedita Reuters
Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc said on Monday that most of its employees can continue to work from home permanently even after offices reopen, following a similar announcement from Twitter Inc, which is also headed by the billionaire.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.75 million people globally, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

"We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive," a Square spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The payments technology firm said it does not have an expected timeline for reopening its offices.

Tech giants like Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely until the end of this year.

