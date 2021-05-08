Square Is Just Getting Started, This Is Why It's a Buy

In this video, I'll go over the highlights of Square's (NYSE: SQ) first-quarter earnings report and talk about what CEO Jack Dorsey said during the earnings call regarding the acquisition of Tidal and the possible addition of more cryptocurrencies on Cash App.

Earnings highlights

Square reported total net revenue of $5.06 billion versus an estimated $3.36 billion, and earnings per share of $0.41 versus an estimated $0.16.

Gross profit of $964 million was up 79% year over year. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $236 million, seller gross profit of $468 million, up 32% year over year, and Cash App gross profit of $495 million, up 171%.

It's safe to assume that this was one of Square's best quarters as a publicly traded company.

Crypto

During the earnings call, Dorsey was asked if Cash App would add additional cryptocurrencies based on the current success of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trading (Cash App only offers Bitcoin at the moment). In short, Square has no plans to add more crypto to the app in the near term, as its main focus remains Bitcoin. It's a missed opportunity, in my eyes.

Tidal

Regarding Tidal, the company's goal is to support the artists from start to finish -- not only at the creation stage, but also with payments, ticketing, and merchandising. We should expect to see some updates regarding the Tidal and Cash App synergy during the next 100 days.

Square is clearly building out a huge ecosystem (Seller, Cash App, and Tidal) that will turn this company into a tech behemoth over time. Cash App will become a one-stop shop for everything finance and e-commerce, the ultimate Super App.

Whether you like Square or PayPal, both will win over the traditional banks. Both will benefit heavily from digital wallets and their own ecosystems.

Watch the video below for my complete insights.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of May 6, 2021. The video was published on May 7, 2021.

