Square, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Square, Inc. (SQ):

-Earnings: $39.01 million in Q1 vs. -$105.89 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Square, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $217.67 million or $0.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.16 per share -Revenue: $5.06 billion in Q1 vs. $1.38 billion in the same period last year.

