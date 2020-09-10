Cryptocurrencies

Square Forms Group to Stop Patent Hoarding From Stifling Crypto Innovation

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Square CEO Jack Dorsey. Credit: Shutterstock

Jack Dorseyâs payment company is inviting other cryptocurrency firms to join its âallianceâ to pool patents and preserve the industryâs open-source spirit.

  • Square said Thursday it has launched what it calls the Cryptocurrency Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit that wants to stop companies from locking up useful technologies in patents, a practice Square says hamstrings innovation.
  • âLocking up foundational cryptocurrency technologies in patents stifles innovation and adoption; and offensive use of patents by bad actors threatens the growth of cryptocurrency technologies,â Square said in a statement.
  • In addition to companies jealously guarding their own work in crypto, some firms go further, filing what are called âpre-emptive patentsâ for ideas they have no plans of developing but which act to hinder the research of competitors.
  • To become part of COPA, members must pledge to make their patents freely available to all other members using a shared library.
  • This library will act as a âcollective shieldâ protecting members from âpatent aggressors,â said Square â which ventured into crypto in 2018 and has already committed to putting its own crypto patents into the new library.
  • The only exception will be those filed to preserve existing patent applications.
  • The number of cryptocurrency and blockchain-related patents in the U.S. doubled between 2016 and 2017; in the past year, Microsoft filed a patent for a mining system powered by physical exertion and IBM for a token that is a "self-aware."
  • Assuming the patent library grows and gathers momentum, the idea is that more and more companies will look to join COPA to access tech innovations â creating a more equitable patent environment.
  • Any company that works in crypto, regardless of whether it has patents or not, will be eligible to join COPA.
  • COPA will be an entirely separate entity from Square, with its own independent board of directors, a spokesperson confirmed.

