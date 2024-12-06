Square Enix’s ‘Dragon Quest III’ remake sells 2M units

Square Enix (SQNXF) said its recent game “Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake” has shipped and downloaded 2M units since its release in mid-November. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 5 (SONY), Xbox Series X/S (MSFT), and Nintendo Switch (NTDOY).
