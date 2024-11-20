Square Enix says ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ coming to mobile

Square Enix (SQNXF) announced that popular multiplayer online role-playing game “Final Fantasy XIV” will be coming to mobile devices. The company did not announce a launch date for the game.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SQNXF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.