Square Enix Holdings Co. (SQNXF) Price Target Decreased by 64.03% to 18.52

The average one-year price target for Square Enix Holdings Co. (OTCPK:SQNXF) has been revised to $18.52 / share. This is a decrease of 64.03% from the prior estimate of $51.48 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.54 to a high of $25.91 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.61% from the latest reported closing price of $29.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Square Enix Holdings Co.. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNXF is 0.28%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.43% to 6,944K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,297K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,100K shares , representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNXF by 28.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 807K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 686K shares , representing an increase of 14.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNXF by 67.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 551K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNXF by 12.31% over the last quarter.

QLEIX - AQR Long-Short Equity Fund Class I holds 463K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 15.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNXF by 27.35% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 309K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SQNXF by 57.80% over the last quarter.

