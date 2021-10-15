Square CEO Dorsey says looking to build a bitcoin mining system - tweet

US Markets
Fintech firm Square Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said on Friday that the company is looking to build a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals as well as businesses.

"If we do this, we'd follow our hardware wallet model: build in the open in collaboration with the community," Dorsey said in a tweet.

