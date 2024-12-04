Square call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Square with 39,859 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 2 points to 41.76%. 12/6 weekly 95 calls and 12/6 weekly 100 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
