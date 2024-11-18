Square call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Square with 41,376 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 44.18%. 11/22 weekly 90 calls and Jan-25 130 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 9,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.15. Earnings are expected on February 27th.
