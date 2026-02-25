SQUADRA Dumps 1.78 Million StoneCo Shares Worth $29.8 Million

Key Points

SQUADRA sold 1,784,458 shares of StoneCo; estimated transaction value of $29.84 million based on average closing price during the quarter.

The quarter-end value of the StoneCo position decreased by $38.87 million, reflecting both the share sale and stock price movement.

Post-trade, SQUADRA held 1,244,200 StoneCo shares valued at $18.40 million, or 3.4% of 13F AUM.

Post-trade, SQUADRA held 1,244,200 StoneCo shares valued at $18.40 million, or 3.4% of 13F AUM.

10 stocks we like better than StoneCo ›

On February 17, 2026, SQUADRA Investments - Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reported selling most of its shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE).

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, SQUADRA Investments - Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its position in StoneCo by 1,784,458 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value is $29.84 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake dropped by $38.87 million, a figure reflecting both the sale and changes in stock valuation.

What else to know

After the sale, StoneCo represented 3.4% of SQUADRA's 13F reportable assets under management, down from 12.8% in the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MELI: $180.59 million (33.8% of AUM) NYSE: NU: $153.08 million (29% of AUM) NASDAQ: XP: $78.47 million (15% of AUM) NASDAQ: INTR: $53.03 million (9.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: STNE: $18.40 million (3.4% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, StoneCo shares were priced at $16.46, up 63.0% over the prior year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 56.4 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $16.46 Market capitalization $4.32 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.60 billion Net income (TTM) $494.36 million

Company snapshot

Provides financial technology solutions for electronic commerce, including payment processing, point-of-sale systems, and digital financial services.

Serves small and medium-sized businesses, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors across Brazil.

Operates a localized distribution model and proprietary technology platform to deliver integrated payment and commerce solutions.

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology infrastructure in Brazil, serving over 1.7 million clients with a focus on small and medium-sized businesses. Its scale, client-centric approach, and robust technology platform position it as a key player in Brazil's rapidly evolving digital payments landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Squadra Investments has been a long-time shareholder of StoneCo, having first bought shares in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The fund saw the stock sell off after a huge surge in early 2024. Still, it made considerable gains the next year, and as of February 17, StoneCo was up 63% over the previous 12 months.

As investors know, 13-F filings do not require funds to explain why they make transactions. However, the stock had sold off in the second half of 2025.

Additionally, investors should note that Squadra has steadily sold StoneCo shares since the fourth quarter of 2024. Including this latest sale, it has reduced its holdings in the fintech stock by about 91%.

Investors should also remember that Squadra’s fund is relatively undiversified, holding just five stocks with ties to Brazilian fintech. Considering its biggest bull move was its purchase of MercadoLibre, a stock it had not owned in Q3, it appears to believe that that and not StoneCo may be the stock to own in this industry, at least for now.

Should you buy stock in StoneCo right now?

Before you buy stock in StoneCo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and StoneCo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $420,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,182,210!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 903% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 25, 2026.

Will Healy has positions in MercadoLibre and Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and StoneCo. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.