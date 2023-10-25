SQSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Squarespace Inc (Symbol: SQSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.78, changing hands as low as $28.56 per share. Squarespace Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SQSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SQSP's low point in its 52 week range is $16.86 per share, with $34.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.68.
