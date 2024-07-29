And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the First Trust Bloomberg R&D Leaders ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of RND, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.1%, and Microsoft is up by about 0.3%.
VIDEO: SQQQ, RND: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.