SQQQ, PSMM: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, which added 6,550,000 units, or a 4.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF, which added 200,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of PSMM, in morning trading today Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF is up about 0.1%, and Invesco Variable Rate Investment is relatively unchanged.

