SQQQ, MSGR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, which added 10,050,000 units, or a 4.3% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion mRNA ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of MSGR, in morning trading today Arbutus Biopharma is off about 1.4%, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is lower by about 1.3%.

